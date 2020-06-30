Limerick man fined over ‘threatening’ behaviour at betting shop

A MAN who was acting in a “threatening manner” when gardai attended an incident at a betting shop in Newcastle West was fined €60.

Aaron Casey, 30, of Ashe Crescent, Newcastle West, pleaded guilty to a public order charge relating to an incident at Bishop Street in the town on March 2, 2019.

At a sitting of the local court in Limerick city, Inspector Andrew Lacey told Judge Mary Larkin the defendant was intoxicated on the day and that gardai could not ascertain his details following their arrival at the premises.

Seeking leniency, solicitor Enda O’Connor said the father-of-four, who has an unblemished record, received a fixed charge notice following the incident but that he failed to pay it as he mislaid it.

He asked the judge to note his client’s previous good record and his guilty plea.

Judge Larkin imposed a €60 fine – the same as the unpaid fine.