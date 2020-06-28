Young man to be sentenced for having cocktail of drugs in Limerick estate

A YOUNG man has pleaded guilty to multiple drugs charges arising from the seizure of a variety of drugs during a garda operation two and-a-half years ago.

Liam Allen, 26, who has an address at Knocknamuck, Mitchelstown, County Cork has admitted having Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (ecstacy) for the purpose of sale or supply at a house at the Cedars, Castletroy on November 9, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of quantities of Lisdexamfetamine, Ketamine, cocaine and cannabis at the same location on the same date.

Following a request from barrister Aaron Desmond, Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the matter to July 28 to facilitate the preparation of a probation report.