Guilty pleas entered by Limerick men over ‘staged’ road accident

TWO men have pleaded guilty to deception charges relating to a “staged accident” in the city nearly three years ago.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Les Markham, 29, of Friary Court, Askeaton and Ronnie Dearman, 23, of Rose Court, Keyes Park, Limerick each pleaded guilty to a single charge under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

After confirming the pleas were acceptable to the State, John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the charges arise from a ‘staged accident” which occurred at Derrybeg Cross, Rosbrien on October 6, 2017.

Mr Markham has admitted trying to induce the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland to pay a settlement arising from the accident while Mr Dearman has admitted aiding his co-accused.

Both men are due to be sentenced next month.c