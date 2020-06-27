Covid-19 emergency measures ‘leaves Limerick landlords extra-cautious’

CORONAVIRUS has led landlords to become more discerning as to who they let properties out to, a top lettings agent has said.

And despite the later start back for students at the University of Limerick, and the city’s other third-level institutions, there is still not a huge supply of rental properties as a result.

That’s all according to Tony Wallace, Rooney Auctioneers’s head of property management lettings, who said despite lockdown, the rental market is as busy as ever.

Rents have fallen marginally, while stock has increased in the same manner.

But Mr Wallace said: “Nothing has changed in terms of the rental market. It's just been put on hold for three months. During lockdown, inquiries were still coming through. The phones are still ringing, emails are still being sent. The only difference is I cannot physically meet anyone.”

Mr Wallace believes many student properties are even making it to the lettings stage. Despite the later start-back, which might not see students on campus until January, many undergraduates are deciding to hold onto properties they have lived in before.

He said: “I do have a number of properties, but an awful lot of them have already been agreed for next year off market because of students talking among themselves.”

Covid-19 has seen a raft of new emergency measures put in place for tenants, including a stipulation that no rent rise can be imposed, and evictions are in the majority of cases, off the table.

“Now landlords are extra cautious, because if they offer a tenancy to a tenant and they don't confirm, they cannot serve them notice for rent arrears, or anti-social behaviour. They are asking for more documents, and more questions,” Mr Wallace explained.

He also does not believe the housing issue will be solved by the government should the programme be voted through.​