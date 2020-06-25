'Embrace Farm' to hold remembrance service on Sunday

EMBRACE FARM, the support network for those affected by farm accidents, is encouraging people to join in the #WeRememberYou campaign this June to remember a person in their life lost or injured in a farm accident.

The campaign will culminate in an online remembrance service where names of those affected by a farm accident will be spoken in order to honour their memory. It will be online at www.embracefarm.com at 2pm this Sunday, June 28. It will also be shown on RTE on Sunday, July 5 at 11am.

This is the seventh such annual Remembrance Service, but the first to be hosted online.

Last year more than 150 families had their loved ones remembered at the ecumenical service and Embrace FARM is encouraging people to send names of those they would like remembered this year.

To submit loved ones details for inclusion call or WhatsApp 085-7709966 or email info@embracefarm.com with name, county, year of death or accident and a photograph if available.

Embrace FARM was started by Brian Rohan and his wife Norma, who is from Broadford.

Speaking about this initiative, Brian said: “Our annual remembrance service is hugely important in the personal grieving process for many individuals and families.

“Last year we had hundreds of people attend the service and while we cannot gather this year because of the Covid 19 social distancing guidelines, we just knew we had to host the event in a virtual way.

“Behind each death there is a grieving family who are trying to find meaning and comfort. Behind every farm accident victim is a survivor whose injury may be impacting themselves and their families lives.”