WATCH: Limerick brass band lead impromptu al-fresco gig

YOU’D think over the course of their 170-year existence, one of Limerick’s most revered brass bands would have thought of all the ways it could entertain the public.

However, the onset of ​the Covid-19 lockdown has seen the Boherbuoy Brass and Reed Band take to playing impromptu al-fresco gigs in estates across Limerick.

This week, the Lord Edward Street based band played in Monaleen Park, while previously, they have set up their music stands in Lord Edward Street and Mayorstone.​

Brendan Russell, of the group said he and his bandmates were keen to get back playing – but due to social distancing requirements their bandhall was out of bounds.

“So instead we started doing little recitals in different communities. We find a green area with housing around. We speak to the residents association first to make sure they are happy with us. But we have been getting a very positive response. It's a nice bit of activity I suppose,” he said.

Brendan said despite the easing of many lockdown measures, there is still a fear from some people, in particular the elderly to head out of their home.

He said: “There is ​still that nervousness about going out I think. If something is happening locally, people are much more happy to participate. The reaction has been great. In the first week, we were just excited to be back doing our concerts. . We have been starved for a bit of musical activity ourselves!”

Many band members would suggest locations based around the areas they live, with Monaleen Park being the latest outing for the group.

In normal times, the Boherbuoy Brass and Reed Band would meet to practice twice a week in their bandhall in Lord Edward Street.

They’d also play on the streets of Limerick at Christmas-time, and take part in many other activities. The group is always on the look out for new members – call 087 352 8117 if you’re interested.