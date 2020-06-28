Fashion: 'Opening the doors of my home to VIP' - Celia Holman Lee

THIS week I welcomed the crew from VIP magazine into my home and garden for a feature they are doing on me.

I’m pictured here in my dressing gown, a first for me in the Limerick Leader, taken as the crew were rushing back to Dublin after a successful shoot for next month’s issue.

It was great to meet the editor-in-chief of VIP magazine Bianca Luykx who really has been a huge influence since I first made my acquaintance, 19 years ago, with the magazine when I won the first VIP Style Award. It was an honour to have her and Lili Forberg, one of the country’s top fashion photographers at my home. Also pictured is Fiona McNamara of the hugely successful FMN Studio based in Mungret, County Limerick. The beautiful Fiona was supposed to get married in Croatia this September, but, like many, has had to postpone until next year, but it’s something to look forward to. And of course Anita O'Donnell of the Marbles Hair Group was on standby to keep an eye on my locks and ensure all ran smoothly.

So I’m looking forward to seeing the final shots from this week’s shoot which I hope you will all enjoy next month. Chat to you all next week xx