Louise Loves: 'Limerick ladies help out Harmony in cover of Dreams'

A collective of 40 incredible Irish women have come together to raise vital funds for SAFE Ireland a charity that supports woman and children living in crisis.

Last Saturday on Spin South West I chatted to musicians Maria Ryan from Pallasgreen and Lucia McPartlin from Ballina about their involvement in The Irish Woman in Harmony collaboration. The girls wrote the music for the track and along with their fellow Limerick ladies Emma Langford and Theodora Byrne performed on the stunning cover of The Cranberries “Dreams’.

All funds raised from this beautiful recording will go to the Safe Ireland Covid-19 Emergency Fund, which will be distributed through 39 member services. It will be used directly to meet the needs of women and children fleeing violence and abuse in their homes.

Safe Ireland who have shared their delighted in being supported by the all female collective say:

“In order to address the problem of domestic abuse, we need a strong community response, and this amazing collaboration is exactly that. A community of talented Irish female artists coming together to send a powerful message to those living with domestic abuse – they are not alone.’

You can stream the song on your favourite platform, and the video can be viewed on spinsouthwest.com

To support the project, donate €4 by texting SAFE to 50300.

For more information on the Safe Ireland Emergency Covid-19 Fund contact the national helpline operated by Women’s Aid, available 24hours for support on 1800 341900

Irish singer-songwriter Ruth Anne is responsible for bringing this fabulous collective together!

The amazing artists featured on the song are: Ailbhe Reddy, Aimée, Áine Cahill, Allie Sherlock, Caroline Corr, Elaine Mai, Emma Langford, Erica Cody, Eve Belle, Faye O’Rourke, Fia Moon, Imelda May, Laoise, Lilla Vargen, Lisa Hannigan, Loah, Lyra, Melina Malone, Moya Brennan, Niamh Farrell, Orla Gartland, Pillow Queens, Roe, Róisín O, RuthAnne, Saint Sister, Sibéal, Soulé, Stephanie Rainey, Tolü Makay, Una Healy, the trio that constitutes Wyvern Lingo, Aoife Dennedy, Louize Carroll, Lucia McPartlin, Maria O’Connor, Maria Ryan, Sarah Lynch and Theodora Byrne.

Listen to my chat in full with Lucia and Maria on Spinsouthwest.com/podcasts now!