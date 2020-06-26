Online auction continues successful selling of properties across Limerick

The Munster Property Auction will hold their next online auction in just two weeks and the auction team are delighted to report an increase in the enquiry level over the last couple of weeks.

As part of Phase 2, in Ireland's roadmap for reopening, the property sector developed new protocols and safe provision which have allowed for a return to some normality with viewings taking place on properties again from Monday June 8 last. Viewings are taking place with no more than two people per viewing while still keeping precautions in place and the company note demand for viewings is extremely high at present.

Patrick Convey of The Munster Property Auction commented “we were delighted to get the update that it was safe to return to viewings as we had a lot of pent up demand over the past few months during lockdown. Many properties have over 20 people looking to view so we have to carefully arrange viewings at specific times. All properties we are currently selling seem to have demand but we are seeing an increase in viewings on rural properties and also those in commuter distance to regional towns and cities, where there is often better value to be found.”

The auction team are encouraging those thinking of buying or selling to contact them about their upcoming online auctions, taking place on July 9 and August 27th. With buyers spread across the province and further, the auction team are confident they can continue to get strong results.

Dromaher, Pallaskenry

Offered at Bids over €115,000 in partnership with Rowan Fitzgerald Auctioneers

This well laid out 2 bed cottage is ideally located just a minutes’ drive from the village of Pallaskenry and is built on c. 2 acre site. Entering the cottage, you are met with a very comfortable kitchen living area with a fitting woodburing stove at the centre of the room, while another relaxing living area with vaulted timber finished ceilings is on the first floor.

Development Lands, Foynes

Offered at bids above €110,000 in partnership with West Property Group.

Prime development opportunity situated in this most popular location on the outskirts of Foynes. The property comprises two development sites, the first comprising a c. 2.42 hectare (6 acres) with full planning permission for a 28 bedroom hotel. The second site comprises a c. 4.85 hectare (12 acres) with an expired full planning permission for 38 dwellings. There are an additional c. 5 acres that provides provision for an access road with the entire holding extending to c. 9.18 hectares (22.7 acres). Both sites offer extensive views over the Shannon estuary and the sites can be purchases in 1 or 2 lots. The lands offer extensive potential with numerous alternative uses, the lands maybe suitable for once off housing or multiple housing units subject to the necessary planning consent.

Flean More, Glin

Offered at bids over €65,000 in partnership with DNG Declan Woulfe. Approx. 30.64 Acres (12.40 hectares) of forestry and agricultural land with road frontage. Folio Number: LK64017F

The Munster Property Auction can be contacted on 021 2349696 or for more info visit www.munsterproperty auction.ie. The next online auction date will take place on July 9.