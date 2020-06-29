Fashion: 'Sophistication for summer' - Celia Holman Lee

THIS summer it’s all about elegance and class when it comes to your wardrobe. And there is nothing like black and cream to scream sophistication.

These colours are so wonderful for your wardrobe as they have such wearability and are very versatile. The outfit seen here is from Sinead’s Boutique in Annacotty.

A great dress will take you anywhere when we eventually return to normality. This coral wrap dress is one of the most comfortable dresses I’ve worn in a long long time and is a keeper in the wardrobe for any occasion.

Paperbag trousers are the coolest shape at the moment when it comes to trousers, and these are from Ela Maria. I actually found them so comfortable to wear and really they are for all age groups. Match it with a top like I’m wearing, or with whatever you feel works for you.

Contour dresses are something I’ve always loved. They give great body shape, especially if it’s a very good fabric. I personally love the brand Chiara Boni which is available at Ela Maria’s boutique and department store in Newcastle West. So happy shopping whether it’s online or in store!