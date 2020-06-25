‘Such a special person’: David Norris to lead Limerick’s Pride parade

ONE of Ireland’s foremost LGBT rights campaigners, Senator David Norris will lead Limerick’s first ever virtual Pride parade.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the annual parade will switch from the streets of Limerick to online.

And Limerick Leader columnist, and the public relations officer of the Limerick Pride festival Richard Lynch has secured one of the nation’s most recognisable faces to lead the spectacle, the flagship event of the seven-day celebration.

“David is a friend of mine. I interviewed him 12 years ago for ILoveLimerick. He is a hugely inspirational LGBT role model, one of the greatest in Ireland. With the parade going virtual this year, we wanted someone that would be very special, that everyone would know, that had something to say that everyone would listen to. So I chose David,” Richard told the Limerick Leader.

As part of the online celebration, people will be invited to submit clips of what would have been their entry to the parade, as well as film of them celebrating at home.

This will then by edited together for a show which will air live on the internet, Richard added.

“It will be a mixture of entertainment, an address from Lisa [Daly] the chairperson, then David will make his speech. He's recorded a six minute speech which encapsulates everything that's happening in terms of LGBT rights and Black Lives Matter,” he added, “He is such a special person.”