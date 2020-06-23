BREAKING: No new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for fifth day in-a-row

THERE have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the fifth day in-a-row.

The number of confirmed cases in the city and county remains at 583.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of three people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,720 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday, June 22, the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,391 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

As of midnight Monday, June 22, 404,989 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out. 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While we now have a robust testing system in place. The success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms. Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as Covid-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.

"If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay."