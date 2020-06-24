Survey: More LIT students get work upon graduation than any other institution outside of Dublin

LIMERICK Institute of Technology has the highest rate of full-time employment in any higher education institution outside of Dublin, with more students going into work upon graduation, it was revealed this week.

More than three quarters of LIT graduates are in full time employment, with 91% of graduates in employment or further study within nine months of graduating, the latest HEA Graduate Outcome Survey has shown.

The findings also reveal that 85% of the Class of 2018 secured a role within nine months of graduation. An additional 6% have pursued further education. Of the LIT graduates that choose to remain in Ireland post-graduation, nearly two thirds of those work in counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary – all of which are home to LIT campuses.While the Class of 2018 results remain relatively consistent compared to previous years, there was an increase (2%) in the numbers going into employment. As we face into significant economic challenges across the country, the jobs market will reward graduates who are ‘work ready’ to help the region’s drive towards recovery.”

The survey also showed that the average starting salary range for LIT graduates was between €25,000 to €29,999.

“More than 1,200 LIT students go on work placement every year as part of their course, and the innovation and dedication of workplaces and students to those successfully completing their placement this academic year should be recognised. The demand for LIT students and graduates continues to grow, and to meet those needs we now host two Career Fairs annually.” Dr Borthwick continued.

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane, said that LIT will continue to work closely with multinational and indigenous companies in the Midwest region to ensure the institution continues to produce work ready graduates.

“The result of the HEA’s Graduate Outcome Survey is a further endorsement of LIT’s approach to being a solutions-based learning institution. Our flexibility in responding to regional industry needs is benefitting our graduates and the regional economy, an approach that will be needed more than ever in a post-pandemic world. We look forward to continuing to support our students – prioritising a positive student experience at the institute - as they continue to demonstrate the resilience and adaptability that is at the core of LIT.”

Dean of Work-Based Learning & Vice President of International Engagement at LIT, Paschal Meehan, further added that “the innovation and dedication of workplaces and students to those successfully completing their work placement this academic year should be recognised in the context of Covid-19.”

“While 6% of our graduates spread their wings and go overseas, of those that stay in Ireland 62% remain in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, with a further 12% working across the rest of Munster. We would foresee the number of those staying in Ireland, and within the Midwest, increasing in the future in the context of COVID-19,” Mr Meehan concluded.