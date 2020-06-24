Limerick Hair and Beauty businesses to benefit from Free Software

‘OK Who’s Next?’ an Enterprise Ireland supported business based in Galway city has this week announced that it is providing its software free to use for all appointment-based businesses until September 01.

Managing director Martin Flynn says “Many appointment-based businesses such as Hairdressers, Beauticians, Wellbeing and Fitness need a boost to kickstart their businesses post lockdown. Unfortunately, many will not survive the lockdown but with our free software many will be able to re-engage with their clients, safeguard employee jobs and get back to profitability”.

OK Who’s Next? provides affordable easy to use appointment management software which allows clients to book appointments in seconds on the free to use apps. This ‘one stop shop’ makes it easy for clients to book a range of appointments, while enabling service-providers schedule appointments safely in line with capacity and staff numbers.

Businesses simply promote their available slots and their clients can book a slot quickly and easily, literally in seconds and have the confidence of knowing, that slot is just for them thus reducing interaction in waiting rooms. Service providers have one less thing to worry about as they get their business back on track. Service Providers can be taking appointments literally minutes after listing on OK Who’s Next?….its that quick and simple!

Flynn the founder of OK Who’s Next? says, “With the current challenges facing businesses it is more important than ever for local businesses to prepare for what they do best, providing excellent service to their clients while giving clients the easiest way to book those services. Businesses who do not give clients that option are likely to be left behind in the long run”. OK Who’s Next? is delighted to be listed by the Irish Hairdressing Council as a support for its members to prepare for the “New Normal”. OK Who’s Next? is also happy to be partnering with business associations to support the return to reopening. This is a huge boost for businesses and is a game changer for the way consumers access services in that everything can be booked online, in one place, easily. The Nations Hair is about to be saved!!



For more information visit: WWW.OKWHOSNEXT.COM or contact martin.flynn@okwhosnext.com +353 87 982 5915