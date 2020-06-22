WATCH: Harry Kane sends birthday message to honorary Limerick Spurs member

AN ENGLISH teenager who was made an honorary member of Limerick’'s Tottenham Hotspur supporters club has had a birthday to remember.

Ella Markham received a video message from star striker Harry Kane, as she celebrated her 18th birthday over the weekend.

A very special video for a very special lady and our lifetime member Ella, Neil (Ella's Dad) sent me this. @HKane you sir are a true gent and everything good that is @SpursOfficial. Happy Birthday Ella, we love you loads and can't wait to see you soon. Keep dancing pic.twitter.com/6GVqlg8XUk — Limerick Spurs Supporters Club (@LimerickSpurs) June 21, 2020

Although she lives in Oxfordshire, England, Ella was invited to join the local supporters club of the Premier League soccer giants, after she was mocked by cruel Internet trolls.

This came after her father Neil shared a picture of her dancing on the concourse at Tottenham Hotspur’s swanky new stadium, despite her club’s defeat to West Ham United last season.

There was widespread revulsion of the bullying of Ella, who has Down’s Syndrome, and as a result, Tottenham Hotspur asked her to lead the team out for their final match of last season’s Premier League campaign, a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Now, the club has kept the relationship going, with 26-year-old Kane, who has scord more than 200 goals for Spurs and England., sending her a special birthday message across the weekend.

​“I hope you have an amazing day and I hope you show everyone your dancing skills , and enjoy it. All the best, and hope to see you soon,” he said in a video message.

Kane of course has strong connections to Co Limerick, with his grandmother Phylis born in Caherline, with a number of his cousins still based in nearby Caherconlish.

Chairman of Limerick Spurs Paddy Hartnett said: “She really is a bundle of complete positive energy. She is just beautiful. The time we met her at the Bournemouth game, it was hugs all around. She is just unbelievable. This is what I strive for Limerick Spurs to be like – a club for everybody.”