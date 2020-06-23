Film in Limerick to host an online panel event on film funding for local filmmakers

Getting your film ideas funded is arguably one of the hardest things you can do in the film industry! You might have a brilliant idea but you need the investment to see it become reality.

This is where Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick can help. As part of the Wednesday Workshop series for local and regional filmmakers, Film in Limerick is to host an online panel webinar all about accessing film funding.

‘Fund your Feature Film’ will take place on Wednesday June 24 at 2pm and is open to anyone in the Mid-West with an interest in filmmaking.

The session will be moderated by local producer Gemma O’Shaughnessy and will include representatives from Screen Ireland, TG4 and The Wrap Fund.

The webinar will cover funding opportunities available for emerging filmmakers who are developing feature film projects and also give information on new initiatives set up as a response to the impact of Covid-19 on the industry.

Regional Film Manager, Paul C. Ryan said: “This second film funding webinar will allow local filmmakers the opportunity to learn more about the funding schemes that could help them to finance their first features films. It’s also a great chance to hear directly from the funding representatives who make the commissioning decisions and to hear their tips for applying.”

The workshop is part of a series of 10 free online ‘Wednesday Workshop’ events that Film in Limerick is running for aspiring and practicing filmmakers in the region. The initiative is supported by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

