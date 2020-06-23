Limerick TD's warm welcome for pension pledge

LIMERICK City TD Wilie O’Dea has welcomed the pledge in the programme for government to hold the State pension age at 66.

The veteran Fianna Fail deputy, who is his party’s spokesperson on social protection, says he’s delighted the historic blueprint will ensure this remains the “bedrock” of Ireland’s pension system.

There were suggestions before the general election that the pension could go up to 67 years. But this will now now happen, should Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party agree on the programme.

Mr O’Dea added: “In addition, those who are forced to retire at 65 will receive a pathway pension without having to sign on. A pension commission will be set up to review pension issues. This was a key priority for our party during the negotiations and I am glad that we have been able to deliver on it.”

The commission will examine sustainability and eligibility issues with state pensions and the social insurance fund.

It will help address issues including qualifying age and eligibility requirements and ensure that we have a sustainable, fair and equitable pension system into the future.

“If this is implemented, I believe it will have a positive and transformative impact on lives”, he concluded.