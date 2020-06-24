Delay as Limerick council pauses on Upper Carey’s Road plans

LIMERICK City and County Council has not done relaying work on a city street – despite members putting in place their own funding for it.

In a question submitted to this month’s metropolitan meeting, Labour councillor Elena Secas pointed out €37,800 was allocated in the 2017 funding round to relay the Quarry side of the Upper Carey’s Road. But it’s yet to take place.

In a written response, John Sheehan of the roads department acknowledged works are required on the Quarry side.

He said these works could be completed in 2020 if adequate budgets were available.

“If not, this will be included in the 2021 restoration improvement scheme,” he added.