ALMOST 8,500 people used the council’s coin-operated public toilets during the first month of the year, new figures have shown.

Up until the onset of Covid-19, two facilities were accessible, one in Bedford Row, and the other in Upper Mallow Street.

Spending a penny will cost you though: entry to the toilets are only possible by inserting a coin for 50c.

The question came from Cllr Elisa O’Donovan.