Run, walk or crawl in July for Limerick Mental Health charity

THE umbrella group for mental health support services in Limerick is calling on people to take part in a unique fundraiser next month.

Like many charities and non-profit making associations, the Limerick Mental Health Association has seen its income collapse during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been unable to provide face-to-face support to people – but staff have continued to telephone people to check in to see if they are alright.

Next month, the group is calling on people to run walk or crawl for a total of 100 kilometres to raise vital funds for the group.

People are being asked to complete the equivalent of the tonne of kilometres over a month within their localities.

No matter what your level of fitness is, the challenge is open to everyone.

Its free to join, and the Mental Health Association, which is based in Sexton Street, want as many people as possible to join in.

If you sign up online, you’ll be sent an email with all the details you need to take part.

You will also have access to a private Facebook group for this challenge where you will receive expert advice on how to train and fundraise, gain support, friendship and advice from runners, walkers and crawlers just like you.

The Limerick Mental Health Association exists to promote positive mental health across the city and county.

It was set up in 2002 by a group of community leaders who created and oversee the work of the Le Chéile peer support project, which also promotes positive mental health within the local community.

This challenge starts on July 1. For more information and to take part, you can email Theresa O'Keeffe, the association’s director of events and fundraising on theresa@limerickmentalhealth.ie, or 085-2019359.