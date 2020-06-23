'Bee-lieve' in collection of grass, says Limerick Cllr Catherine Slattery

CITY East councillor Catherine Slattery has urged council bosses to ensure when grass verges and roundabouts are cut after being allowed grow that the remains are collected.

As part of the All-Ireland pollinator plan, Limerick City and County Council has teamed up with the National Biodiversity Data Centre to reduce the levels of chemicals used, and let roundabouts and verges grow during the growing season.

These will eventually need to be cut though, and Fianna Fail councillor Slattery urged the local authority workers leave no trace once this has been done.

In a written response, council said it will collect cuttings “where feasible to do so”.