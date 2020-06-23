Just seven fines in Limerick for dog 'foul play'

JUST seven dog fouling fines were issued in Limerick’s metropolitan district last year.

The information came to light following a question by Green party councillor Sasa Novak.

She was also told in a written response from metropolitan district boss Kieran Lehane that two dog wardens are employed to cover the city and county. Three dog waste bins are maintained by the domestic waste and litter team in council, and these are emptied on a fortnightly basis.