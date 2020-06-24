Business leaflet 'research' warning from Limerick Gardaí

GARDAI are advising householders to never trust leaflets which advertise a company and to make their own enquiries.

Recently a lady from the Ballinacurra Gardens area informed gardai she had received a leaflet advertising steam cleaning and garden work but when her daughter searched the internet she could only find a company with the same name in Dublin.

“She contacted this company and they informed her that they had not delivered any advertising by brochures in Limerick. It would appear that the company does not exist,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.