Five people confirmed to have Covid-19 being treated at Limerick hospital

A TOTAL of five people confirmed to have Covid-19 are currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Sunday. There are 35 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick.

However, there are three patients suspected of having the virus in the unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Sunday.

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the third day in-a-row on Sunday with the figure of confirmed cases remaining at 583.

Meanwhile, there were 28 people waiting on trolleys in UHL this Monday morning - 18 in the ED and 10 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the largest number in a hospital in the country.