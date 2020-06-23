Revealed: CSO data outlines impact of Covid-19 on Virtual Life in Limerick as internet use soars

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has today published details on how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected virtual life in Ireland.

The release provides further insights into how we are using the internet, following on from the publication in May of the ‘Impact of COVID-19 on ICT usage by Households, January and March 2020’.

“Irish life has changed following the introduction in March of the measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic. People were at home a lot more, with schools and many workplaces closed. This had an effect of people’s use of the internet during this time," commented Statistician, Maureen Delamere, on the data.

“During this lockdown period, people were increasingly accessing news using online news channels. More than three quarters (76%) of internet users reported reading or downloading online news (including online news sites, newspapers or magazines), up two percentage points on the corresponding figure for January.

“Similarly, social networking increased in March – 68% compared to 66% in January, while uploading self-created content (such as photos, music, videos, text to any website to be shared) saw an increase of seven percentage points to 38% of internet users, compared to 31% in January.

“With more people having to stay at home, our use of the internet for entertainment increased. Watching YouTube type content increased in March during the COVID-19 pandemic – 70% of internet users in March compared to 65% in the corresponding period in January, an increase of five percentage points.

“Watching video on demand (from commercial services such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO GO, Amazon Prime) increased also (57% in March compared to 55% in January), while 55% of internet users watched internet streamed TV live or catch up from TV broadcasters, compared to 54% in January.

“Popularity of playing or downloading games increased also, three in every ten (30%) internet users saying that they carried out this internet activity in March, an increase of seven percentage points on the corresponding survey period in January.’

Key findings:

