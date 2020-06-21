BREAKING: No new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for third day in-a-row; no deaths reported nationwide
There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in Limerick this Sunday evening
THERE have been no new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the third day in-a-row.
Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in Ireland this Sunday.
There have now been a total of 1,715 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday, June 20 the HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,379 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
