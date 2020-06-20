BREAKING: No new Covid-19 cases in Limerick for the second day in-a-row

THERE has been no new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick for the second day in-a-row.

The number of confirmed cases in the city and county this Saturday evening remains as it was on Friday evening, 583.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a further two people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,715 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, June 19 the HPSC has been notified of 22 more confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 25,374 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, nine of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.”

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”