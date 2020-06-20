Tributes paid to 'beautiful' Louisa, a devoted mother-of-three and talented Limerick artist

A BELOVED wife, devoted mother and cherished daughter is how talented artist Louisa Donnelly has been described following her untimely passing.

The young mother-of-three from Dromroe, Rhebogue, and formerly of Shannon Banks, Corbally, passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Thursday.

A former student of Limerick School of Art and Design, Louisa worked as an artist, muralist, painter, illustrator and graphic designer. She was based in Montreal, Canada for a time.

Louisa was behind the exhibition at the Milk Market entitled Cruinniu Walls - Bringing Street Art Home. The exhibition featured the blended artistic styles of both Louisa and Ciara McKenna from Dingle. During the unique event, the public were invited to choose their favourite sections of the floor-to-ceiling artwork and street art murals to take away with them.

Fine Gael councillor in Limerick city, Olivia O’Sullivan, who is also a graduate of Limerick School of Art and Design recalled Louisa’s “friendly and bubbly” personality describing how she contributed to the “creative life of Limerick”.

“Four years ago this week we did the first Urban Food Festival in the Milk Market and Louisa did artwork for us for that. It was a hugely successful event and Louisa was there all day preparing the space. She was lovely, just really bubbly and friendly and warm. She did a lot of murals - large scale artwork, a very talented person.”

Cllr O’Sullivan said she was “devastated” to hear of the young mother’s untimely death.

“I was devastated to hear of her passing, a mother of three young children. My heart goes out to her family,” she said.

Tributes paid to Louisa on the website RIP.ie described her as "a beautiful, loving person".

Louisa is survived by her husband Conor (O’ Dwyer), children Chloe, Naomi and Eve, parents Peter and Corinne and brothers Alan and Simon. She is sadly missed by her loving mother-in-law Noreen, father-in-law Connie, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.