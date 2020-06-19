Complaints against taxi drivers soar

A TAXI driver operating in Limerick was formally cautioned last year after they charged a passenger ten times the actual fare for their journey

The incident was one of 49 which attracted complaints, during 2019, under Section 64 of the Taxi Regulation Act 2013. While the number of complaints was significantly higher than the 28 which were received during 2018, a number of them did not result in any action being taken.

Documents released by the National Transport Authority under the Freedom of Information Act, show a complaint was lodged in December after the passenger claimed they were charged €120 instead of €12.

According to the NTA, there were 17 other complaints, during 2019, relating to overcharging or the availability of receipts.

“Driver attempted to charge a fare 'per person' with no taximeter. Passengers refused and were told to leave vehicle,” reads a summary of another complaint which resulted in a fine being issued to the driver.

The documents obtained by the Limerick Leader, show another taxi driver in Limerick was fined after a passenger complained they were charged €65 when the normal fare would have been around €40.

Fines were also issued to several taxi drivers last year after complaints were received in relation to the condition of vehicles and the behaviour of drivers – some of whom were described as “rude” or “aggressive”.

One driver refused to allow a Guide Dog into the taxi while anther was fined for taking a passengers’s phone and “jokingly” pretending to throw it out of the window.

One taxi CAB was described by a passenger as being “totally filthy” while another “smelled of urine”.

Faulty brake lights were also reported while another taxi was alleged to be producing a lot of smoke from engine.

Other drivers were accused of refusing to go to certain areas while it was alleged others were not familiar with the requested route.

Another complaint, which resulted in a fine being issued, saw a passenger being shouted at by the driver.

“Passenger got into taxi but driver started to shout at passenger. Passenger got out,” states a summary of the incident.

Of the 49 complaints received last year, no action was taken in relation to 14 of them due to a lack of evidence or no response from the complainant.

The National Transport Authority says one complaint was referred to gardai last year after an anonymous allegation of “inappropriate conduct by driver” was posted on social media.