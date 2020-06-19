WATCH: Limerick project gets skates on to phase three 

THERE is no doubt that Murroe Wood Park will change the way in which local people will create healthy lives for themselves and their children, said Ballyhoura’s Eamonn O’Sullivan.

Despite Covid-19 lockdown, Murroe Wood Park CLG announced the appointment of Rogerson Reddan, project management team, and Quinn Architects, who will spearhead the construction of a large-scale multi-purpose community hub in Murroe.

“Scheduled for completion towards the early months of 2022, the building will provide a new indoor space for the whole community to enjoy, with plans for a new cafe, sports centre, scout hall and meeting rooms within its walls.

“There is to be a ‘plaza’ area constructed at the front of the building with ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ landscaping, to provide the community with a dedicated outdoor area in which to socialise, or simply enjoy some quiet time,” said Mr O’Sullivan, a community development officer.

Funding of €3,8m was granted by the Department of Rural and Community Development. It is anticipated that over €500,000 will have to be raised locally for phase three.

“It is a community-driven venture aimed at developing a new social and recreational space for the burgeoning population of Murroe-Boher. It follows the successful construction of an all-weather pitch, multi-purpose walking track, and a soon-to-be-completed skatepark at the six-acre site in the heart of the village,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Murroe Wood Park CLG, chaired by Richard Walsh, is leading the overall development and will manage the facilities on completion for the benefit of the wider community. Ballyhoura Development has collaborated successfully with Murroe Wood Park CLG to secure the allocation of funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund toward the development of the multi-purpose community centre.

Murroe Wood Park CLG wished to thank the community of Murroe-Boher for its support and assistance, particularly in relation to the enormous fund-raising efforts which helped get the project to this stage of development.

The board of Murroe Wood Park is also extremely grateful to Ballyhoura Development, and Limerick City and County Council, for their ongoing support, and to Minister Michael Ring and the Department of Rural and Community Development, whose funding has led to voluntary initiatives like this being made possible

Mr O’Sullivan said: “We hope to see neighbours and friends hold sporting and other community events at this venue to further build on Murroe’s great community spirit. It is certainly exciting times for the people of Murroe and its hinterland.”