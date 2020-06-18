'Blessing of Families' continues at Limerick's Redemptorist Novena

LIMERICK'S Novena will be celebrated behind closed doors this year and streamed online at novena.ie.

The Icon of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will be moved to the high altar once more to allow the online congregation to pray before the Icon and will remain there for the nine days of the Novena which will run from June 19 to 27 at 8am, 10am, 7.15pm and 9pm.

The Redemptorist Church will be open each day of the Novena between 12 noon and 6pm. A highlight of Limerick’s Novena each year is the Blessing of Families with Young Children. This will be celebrated online this year on June 27, the feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Families with young children are invited to email a family photo to msa@redemptorists.ie for use during the Novena.

The photos will be used in a photo montage that will be streamed during the Novena.

and used on Facebook.