Will Limerick roads suffer due to the coronavirus?

CONCERNS have been raised that there could be a shortage of funding for roads projects due to the knock-on effect of Covid-19 on the local economy.

Cllr John Sheahan raised the matter at a meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District.

“We all saw what happened in 2010 onwards in the council in relation to the government balance where pots in the local authority remained frozen and some are still frozen, the development contribution fund,” he pointed out.

“We have a roads programme, the municipal district works schedule, is any of that going to be affected by the change in finances in relation to the local authority?” he asked.

Gordon Daly, director of community development said that at the June meeting of the council there will be an update in relation to Covid-19 “so I anticipate that if there are any issues they will be brought to that.

“We haven’t been briefed for these district meetings to provide any information in relation to it. I can certainly bring that question back but today I don’t have any information,” Mr Daly explained.

Cllr Liam Galvin said it was his understanding “that the department are to fund the loss of rates”.

Mr Daly said those discussions are ongoing at the moment and this topic affects all districts “so I anticipate that we will be briefed on this. I will bring back your questions in relation to this.”

Ger O'Connor, the council's senior executive engineer for the Newcastle West Municipal District said in relation to the schedule of works “we are working ahead with the schedule of works as adopted at the March meeting.”

Cllr John Sheahan said “can I propose that he ye keep going full flat to the max. I have a gut feeling somehow that we could be facing some cuts.”