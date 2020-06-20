Celebrations in Askeaton as remarkable Nora marks 100th birthday birthday

NORA Hawkes, a remarkable woman, who made her way from Louisburg, Mayo, to help transform Askeaton, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, writes Liz Purcell.

And not only did she help reshape education in west Limerick but aged 74 she fulfilled a lifelong ambition and travelled to Tanzania to work in a mission school in Lushoto run by the Rosminian order.

Nora Duggan, now retired happily at Kilbeha, Askeaon, graduated from University College Galway with a Commerce and Arts degree and in the autumn of 1945, she arrived in Askeaton to join a local woman Polly O' Mahoney who had founded a secondary school five years earlier.

Askeaton, like many towns at that time, without a community of nuns or brothers was dependent on the enterprise of teachers like Polly O' Mahoney and Nora Hawkes. The school grew to over one hundred students and in the Autumn of 1963 Mrs. Hawkes bought the former Protestant school, also known as the blue school.

Pat Wallace, a past student and former Director of the National Museum of Ireland writing in the school’s jubilee magazine in 1990 praised Mrs. Hawkes’ dedication and determination. He said many people owed her a huge debt as she secured County Council and University scholarships for students to continue their education. He himself was grateful to Mrs. Hawkes for transforming him into a ‘passable public speaker’ who made it to a Munster schools debating Final. Mrs. Hawkes’ energy has always been boundless. She started the local Youth Club. Her interaction with students did not end at Leaving Certificate. In her time as Principal she employed many former students as teachers, a tradition that continues to this day.

In the early nineties amid talk of school amalgamations, Mrs. Hawkes was resolute and determined that the new school would be built in Askeaton. Then in her seventies she was still working as manager and in school every day. She campaigned vigorously to have the new school built on the site of the old Protestant school. She was relentless, ‘all that you do, do with your might’ was one of her well-known aphorisms. In 1994 her dream was realised and a new community college, Coláiste Mhuire, opened with 500 students, on the site of the former Protestant school. She could then finally retire as manager.

Mrs. Hawkes, throughout her life epitomised that belief as she taught and managed in her school while rearing five children. She is a member of the town’s Geiptine Singers and recently launched its memoir.

Liz Purcell is a teacher in Coláiste Mhuire.

in Louisburg when she sang with the school choir every Sunday at mass. She continues to keep in close contact with Coláiste Mhuire. Her most recent visit was in December 2019. She arrived as always, glamorous, sparkling with life, delighted to chat with staff and students. She happily posed for photographs with the Liam McCarthy cup.