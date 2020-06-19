Hear hear: Joy as Jerome Scanlan removes mask

THEY are the ultimate purveyors of flesh pressing but last Wednesday in Newcastle West the area’s local politicians emerged from lockdown and stepped into a world of social distancing where all flesh was to be strictly kept two metres apart.

One local councillor sat at each small wooden desk in the meeting room of Áras William Smith O'Brien in the town.

A two fingered KitKat kept a small bottle of homegrown Ballygowan water company on each table.

Less than three minutes into the meeting the right hand of Cllr Michael Collins shot into the air.

Cathaorileach Jerome Scanlan opened the floor to him thinking the Fianna Fail man wanted to make a comment on the matter of Abbeyfeale Town Park, which Cllr Liam Galvin had been discussing since the outset (see next week's edition).

But Cllr Collins couldn’t make any remark as he couldn’t hear what was being said.

“Chairman,” he announced from the bottom left hand table, “it’s impossible to hear what people are saying, we can hear people talking but it’s not distinct.”

Cllr Scanlan suggested people stand up when speaking.

Cllr Collins didn’t think that would cut it.

“I think it’s more the acoustics of the room and the size of it is the problem,” he pointed out.

A lonesome table stood just inside the door.

“If we sat here would we be two metres away from each other?” asked Cllr Ruddle.

“You would,” he was told, signalling the start of some musical chairs.

Cllr Ruddle made the first move towards the table followed by this reporter.

“Is it the length of a hurley?” quipped one councillor as we both sat at either side of the table.

Cllr Collins then moved up a seat.

“Is there any improvement? asked Cllr Scanlan.

“I’m no better off,” came the reply.

But didn't Cllr Scanlan mishear Cllr Collins and thinking all was OK enquired if he wanted to come in now under the minutes.

“I can’t hear what you’re saying,” replied Cllr Collins, motioning with his hands.

“Maybe if I take this off, it might solve the problem,” said Cllr Scanlan removing a face shield from his head.

“Yeah, that’s better. You look better too,” quipped Cllr Collins.

“I don’t know about that,” said Cllr Scanlan as he continued with the business of his last meeting as cathaoirleach of the local district.