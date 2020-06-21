Limerick's Alicia strikes deal to turn her book into screenplay for a movie

LIMERICK native Alicia McMahon is “beyond excited” having made a deal to turn her book manuscript into a screenplay for a movie.

It has been a long process for Alicia from writing to publishing My Nana’s Voice - An Irish girl’s journey from Maiden, to Mother, to Crone.

The entire process from the initial notion to the day it was published (September 2018) took her seven years.

“I finished the audio book a few months ago (in my own voice). I am one step closer to my dream of seeing my story on the big screen,” said Alicia who grew up in Foynes and Shanagolden.

Her next step is to find funding and a filmmaker/director to agree to take it on, once the screenplay is complete.

Protagonist and first-person narrator Alicia began her memoir later in her life – a tribute book for her ailing Nana Murphy.

When Alicia was 18-years-old, she felt compelled to leave her motherland to find work.

She found herself in the United States. Once in the US, she shares the terrifying situations she experiences as a young mother of two and how her "crone voice" has guided her throughout tough circumstances in her life.

Alicia’s story is unusual in that, at one point in time, she went from being homeless in a battered women’s shelter with her two young daughters to working directly on Bill Gates’ personal CEO Summit, all within a short period of time.

She has produced business conferences for Bill Gates, Fortune, and Adobe, and she is currently an executive administrator for Congruex Group in Boulder, Colorado.

Throughout her journey, she helps listeners comprehend how she developed her own understanding of intuition (she calls it her crone voice) and how that has aided her throughout her life.

“The funny thing about writing your own story is that it forces you to process your life and digest feelings that you may not have processed during that time,” said Alicia. “I found this to be extremely therapeutic, even with the scary parts of my life. Having to explain my feelings so the reader can understand it, forced me to relive those situations and process them. It allowed me to identify how I really felt and unbeknownst to myself at the time, this turns into strength and subsequently confidence.”

At the end of each chapter, Alicia shares a pertinent quote that reflects her strength and thoughts about that time in her life.