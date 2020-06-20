Limerick man goes from being in the back of a Bumbleance with sick daughter to driving one

AFTER travelling in the back of a Bumbleance with his ill daughter - one would think that Liam Mulcahy would never want to see one again.

Liam and Stacey lost their beautiful girl, Sophie, in 2014. At birth she was given just four days to live but bravely fought for eight years to experience a most extraordinary life. She had a genetic condition 1q43 - one of only 40 known cases in the world.

Liam, Stacey and Sophie would have gone on many journeys in the Bumbleance from Limerick to Crumlin Children’s Hospital and back home.

Liam, from Kilmallock, is a physical therapist based in the Woodlands House Hotel Leisure Centre. When it closed in March the normally busy Liam – who is also the physio for Patrickswell GAA and Limerick senior camogie team – found himself at a loose end.

He mentioned to Tony Hefferenan, founder of Bumbleance, that he was free.

“I heard there was an ambulance in Dublin that was supposed to cover Clare and Limerick and Tipp areas and it was sitting in Dublin doing nothing due to lack of funding.

“I had the qualification through the army and I said to him, ‘Look, I'll give you a hand if I can for a while and see how it goes’. I would have known Tony and Mary well. It was just kind of a case of us being friends and helping them out. Basically you were trying to help families to get to their appointments,” said Liam.

“We would have used Bumbelance definitely before Sophie died. It’s on the road a while. At the time they would have only had one or two ambulances at that stage, now they are up to over 10,” he added.

The first few runs – and the emotions and memories it stirred up - hit him like a train.

“I wont lie - they did make me question myself about what I was doing, was it the right thing to do? You are running back into a place where for years you were trying to get out of. It was emotional, definitely emotional.

“I found that it did bring back a lot of memories. Crumlin was a place where it was mixed for us, we had a lot of good memories as well as bad memories but I knew that doing it, it was going to be a positive for someone else.

“But at the same time, you'd always have Sophie in your head. It’s harder to do it when it’s your own kids. It was a case of every time I drove away from the place (Crumlin), I wasn’t going in there, I wasn’t going through that journey any more. At the end of the day I close that ambulance door and drive away and its somebody else's journey.”

Liam volunteered in March and after an induction he drove a Bumbleance during April and May but had to give up at the start of June due to work commitments.

“It was a way of giving something back while I was doing nothing. It’s a great service and it’s free. They will travel regardless of where you are. I saw places I hadn’t seen in a long time.

“They have games and toys, DVD, disco ball, iPad and wifi in the Bumbleance. It's still a fully functioning ambulance but all the scary bits are hidden. For what it is, it is a lovely setting, for what it could be.”

Liam says it gives the parents a bit of time to process things rather than having to drive; their child is entertained and cared for and it cuts down on travel expenses.

“It gives the parent a chance to switch off and spend time with the child.”

Not only did Liam volunteer with Bumbleance but Sophie’s Journey Foundation – started by Liam and Stacey – raised just over €8,000 from a virtual Sophie Mulcahy Memorial Run run in May.

“It was for St Gabriel's. All the money stayed in Limerick to help with their services. We helped two families who have a child with special needs. We weren’t expecting €8,000, but people have been so kind.”

On Liam’s last run he knew the family – Eoin and Veronica Collins and their son Shay – through the Team Sophie Mulcahy cycling club.

“All the families are important but it was nice to finish up with Shay. It was a small bit emotional closing up the Bumbleance and driving away from it.”