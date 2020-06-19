Limerick’s Haven Hub makes call for independent inquiry into mental health help

A CENTRE which provides support for those in emotional distress say people rescued from the river have hours later been discharged, even though they are still distressed.

The Haven Hub, which is based at the Social Services Centre in Henry Street, made the unprecedented call in the hope it would “shine a light on the whole system.”

In a strongly worded statement – backed by local TD Maurice Quinlivan – the Haven Hub say there has been “systemic failures” in procedures which are “seriously jeopardising the safety and lives of those at risk.”

Since opening mid-way through last November, Haven Hub volunteers have been involved in 87 interventions of people in distress.

During this time, they say a pattern of behaviour has been identified by the services of people who were at risk of suicide and in distress were released back into their own care at a time when they were struggling to keep themselves safe.

”Best practice internationally is that after a serious suicide attempt, a person is detained in hospital for their own safety for 48 to 72 hours. In Limerick, in particular, however, this is just not the case,” the Haven Hub says, "Mentally ill people are being refused detainment even when they are in crisis and have begged for help. Their cries are predominantly falling on deaf ears.”

It’s precisely this why the Haven Hub is seeking an independent investigation of the whole system, to include the accident and emergency department, the crisis team, the gardai, GP and day hospital care.

The Haven Hub’s statement goes on: “We have seen first hand how these parts of the system are failing. We have experienced interventions from people who have literally been rescued from the river to be told within hours that the plan is to discharge them even with nowhere safe for them to go, and they are still in serious distress.”

The group – which is charged by Leona O’Callaghan – said many people in suicidal distress have arrived in crisis only to be told to attend their day hospital – where they were told there’s no doctor on duty.

“Garda stations are not much better. In many cases when people are taken to a station after a serious suicide attempt, they can be cleared by the on-call GP to be released into their own care within hours. In most cases, family and loved ones were not contacted,” the group added.

Mr Quinlivan expressed shock, but not surprise at these experiences.

The Sinn Fein man said any investigation must be “short and snappy” and must return with workable solutions.

”If people present to an emergency service, they shouldn’t be back on the street in an hour or two. The emergency department isn’t the place for someone in a mental health crisis,” he added.

The Haven Hub is collecting the experiences of people who have experienced mental health crisis. Contact 085-2019250 for more information.