Government grants €160,000 for works to Limerick buildings

SOME of Limerick’s most historical and cherished buildings are to see vital works, after government awarded almost €160,000 under the Historic Structures Fund.

Glin Castle is set to benefit from a grant of €6,250, while Fr Kelly’s thatched house in Adare is to be given €4,750 in the round of funding, which has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell.

Elsewhere, Guerin’s Bar in Castleconnell is to get €8,500, while the Shannon Inn in the village on the Shannon’s banks will get €3,330.

Some €3,500 is being dedicated to the city’s Georgian Core, while 15 Crescent Avenue, also in the city centre is getting €2,500.

Mungret College’s Gothic wing is to get €4,000, while Rathkeale’s Lower Main Street will receive €4,570.

The Department of Culture is granting €4,000 for vital works to O’Connell Street.

All told, the funding will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard Ireland’s built heritage.

Mr O’Donnell said: “The funding is being released as we move to Phase two of the government’s roadmap to reopen our economy to ease the Covid-19 restrictions. It will help provide employment for small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity in Limerick. The schemes will play a vital role in helping Limerick communities to regenerate the areas where they live and work, and to protect our built heritage for future generations.”

Limerick City and County Council will also receive funding for local projects, with conservation and renovation grants.