Limerick man accused of demanding money from his granny

A YOUNG man replied “not guilty” when he was charged with breaching the terms of a protection order which was granted to his grandmother.

The 28-year-old, who lives with his grandmother at her home in the city, appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at the weekend.

It is the State case the complainant was put in fear when he aggressively demanded money from her during an incident earlier this month.

While Gardai did not object to bail, they sought that a condition that he live elsewhere as he no longer welcome at his grandmother’s home.

After solicitor Sarah Ryan said an alternative address was “simply not available” to her client, just Marian O’Leary remanded him in custody pending the sourcing of a new address.

“I have an obligation to her. She doesn’t want him back,” she commented.