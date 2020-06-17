No patients with Covid-19 in ICU at Limerick hospital for seventh day in-a-row

THERE are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick for the seventh day in-a-row.

Last Tuesday is the last time there were confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the unit when there were two patients receiving treatment.

However, there are five patients suspected of having the virus in the unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A total of six people confirmed to have Covid-19 are currently receiving treatment at UHL. There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Tuesday. There are 78 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick rose to 585 on Tuesday after it was revealed that one additional case has been reported.

Meanwhile, there were 37 people waiting on trolleys in UHL this Wednesday morning - 22 in the ED and 15 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the largest number in a hospital in the country.