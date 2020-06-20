Limerick man accused of money laundering faces trial

THE DPP has directed that a man charged with money laundering offences should be prosecuted on indictment before the circuit court.

Terry Casey, 26, who has an address at Clonlong, Southill faces five charges under the provisions of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) ACT 2010.

The charges relate to almost €50,000 in cash which was lodged into a credit union account and a bank account which are in the defendant’s name.

Gardai believe the cash relates to criminal activity and the offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between June 2015 and November 2019.

Mr Casey has been granted conditional bail and the matter has been adjourned to September to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.