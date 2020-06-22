Young Limerick woman jailed for role in violent incidents

A YOUNG woman has been jailed for her role in a number of violent incidents including the late-night robbery of a student. Eileen Delaney-McCarthy, 26, who has an address at McGarry House, Alphonus Street, Limerick had pleaded guilty to several charges relating to offences which occurred over a six month period in 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Enda Clifford said the first incident happened at a house in Garryowen on April 29, 2018.

On that date a number of people, including the defendant, entered the house at around 3.30pm looking to speak with one of the occupants.

One of them was armed with a hatchet and a television was stolen from the house. Ms Delaney-McCarthy was identified as a suspect and the TV was located when she was apprehended.

On June 27, 2018 the defendant assaulted another woman following a verbal altercation at Hartstonge Street in the city centre.

Garda Clifford told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the dispute was “over a man” and that the injured party was struck twice in the face.

At around 3.30am on October 2, 2018, a student was approached by the defendant and another man near the Kilmurray Roundabout, Dublin Road.

The male was “grabbed and threatened” by the culprits who demanded money from him. He was then pushed into a car and told he would be brought to the nearest ATM.

However, he was let go after he pleaded to be freed.

While Ms Delaney-McCarthy, who was pregnant at the time, made some admissions she denied making any threats.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the defendant, who has 27 previous convictions, has lived a chaotic lifestyle for some time and was “mixing with very serious and bad elements” at the time.

He accepted she has made very god use of her time in prison and the that she is genuinely remorseful.

He imposed prison sentences totalling three and-a-half years, suspending the final 12 months.