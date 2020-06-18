Over 4,000 waiting in Limerick for a new 'hairdo'

A LIMERICK hairdressers has over 4,000 clients on a list – not so patiently waiting – for a cut and blowdry.

Anita O’Donnell, salon director at Marbles Hair and Beauty, hopes a lot of time will be shaved of the current opening date of July 20. The government is looking at bringing it forward to June 29. However, as of this Tuesday there has been no official announcement.

It will be good news for everyone who needs a trim and the Hugh Campbell Hair Group – Marbles Hair & Beauty, Cats Hair Studio, Melo Yelo in the city and Marbles Castletroy.

Ms O’Donnell said they currently have over 4,000 on a waiting list.

“We have had our reception team working remotely six days a week right through the lockdown. It is mainly for our clients to be able to ring and find out if there's any news.

“We could keep them informed and they could put themselves on a waiting list. That contact is very important to us because it is all about the clients and we just want to get back to our clients. We need to be back and we want to be back,” said Ms O’Donnell.

When the date is made official, she says their receptionists will start contacting everyone on the list to book them in for their appointments.

“We are in Limerick 40 years so we have a very loyal and established clientele in the Hugh Campbell Hair Group. There is a huge connection there with our clients. For us, our job is to make people look beautiful but it’s also that connection you make with that person. That's as important as getting their hair done,” said Ms O’Donnell.

They have 85 staff over the four salons and they all can’t wait to get a scissors back in their fingers after being closed since mid-March. Although, understandably, it will be a different experience.

“It will be a little more clinical. You will walk in the door and you will have a sanitising station. You will then be putting on a one-use only disposable gown.

“We have screens, we have social distancing, we have PPE, we will be wearing masks, we would like clients to wear a mask,” said Ms O’Donnell. A significant investment has been made in putting in screens, removing chairs, PPE, sanitizer etc for the safety of staff and clients.

Ms O’Donnell says they will also be working longer hours to meet the demand.

“We are going to get through the waiting list as efficiently and as safely as possible. Our salons are ready and have been ready for the last number of weeks because we acted early.

“We just want to get in now and get back to work for our clients. And for Limerick city centre, it will bring people into the city centre. It’s crucial that we all support each other in the city,” she concluded.