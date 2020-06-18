Limerick pair remain in French hospital following assault

THE Department of Foreign Affairs is continuing to provide assistance to two Limerick men who were hospitalised after they were attacked in France at the weekend.

Both sustained serious injuries when they were assaulted by a man who was wielding a weapon – possibly a bayonet.

The pair, who are aged in their early 30s and from the same area of Limerick, were initially treated in ICU at a hospital in Poitiers where they remain.

While not life-threatening their injuries are said to be serious and they are likely to be in hospital for some time.

The incident occurred on Friday night in a remote village more than 200km to the South West of Paris.

A major police investigation is continuing and it’s understood the culprit has yet to be apprehended. The motivation for the attack is unclear.

The two Limerick men had travelled from London to France earlier this month after they secured work on a construction project.

Given the Covid-19 travel restrictions, the families of both men found it difficult to establish what happened in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

However, with the assistance of Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue, the Department of Foreign Affairs was informed of the incident and it has been providing assistance since.

“We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance,” said a spokesperson in reply to queries from the Limerick Leader.

Deputy O’Donoghue, who knows both families, says he’s happy the two men are being cared for and are on the road to recovery.

“We don’t know what happened as it is an ongoing investigation but the most important thing is that they are safe and they are on the long road to recovery. They are in good hands and their families now know that they are safe and in good hands,” he said.

It’s understood relatives of the two men have travelled to France this week and that arrangements have been put in place for them to stay near the hospital.