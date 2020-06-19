Dumping in West Limerick reaches ‘epidemic proportions’

ILLEGAL dumping in West Limerick is at “epidemic proportions” according to local councillors who say the time has come “to stand up to the perpetrators”.

“With regard to illegal dumping, it has reached epidemic proportions at the present moment. It’s on every road you go now even inside in the town centre,” said Cllr Francis Foley who raised the issue at a meeting of Newcastle West Municipal District.

“In fairness our people are working on the ground, trying to keep the towns and villages clean but a couple of hours later, it’s as bad again the following morning. I think at this stage we need to be more proactive, with cameras or something in various areas where there is illegal dumping so we can track these people down and prosecute them because that is the only way.”

Cllr Foley’s sentiments were echoed by all councillors at the meeting who highlighted various incidents of dumping across towns and villages in West Limerick, particularly since the lockdown began.

Cllr Tom Ruddle expressed his concern over “a big issue here in Newcastle West with dumping”.

Councillors cited open air parties organised by young people as being one of the main contributors to the escalating problem.

“I saw in the Demesne a week ago people were bringing up drinks and things like that and just leaving it after them. It’s amazing with all the education we are giving kids today at school about dumping and being green that we still have major problems. I suppose cameras and things like that might be an idea as a deterrent,” said Cllr Ruddle.

Cllr Michael Collins said the parties going on during the fine weather saw people discard their leftover bottles. “I’m wondering if it would be prudent for the district council here to write to the superintendent to ask them to police the Demesne over the summer months. It’s always falling back on the council.”

Cllr Collins said he contacted the environment department “about a specific problem close to the coursing field and the camogie field, two blackspots”

“In fairness the council came out and cleaned it the following day. It shouldn’t be up to us - it’s a law and order issue and I’m asking that the gardai be contacted.”

Cllr Jerome Scanlan said he contacted the gardai in relation to dumping in the town.

“The issue at the time was the people congregating. The waste was another factor. I don’t want to be negative about it, but they didn’t seem to be able to do enough about it perhaps. But it’s very, very difficult for them to do anything.”

Cllr Scanlan gave examples of some of the things he has witnessed when out walking at night including “a very large box with probably 60 bottles in it on the amenity walk as you get off at the Bridge of Tears roundabout to go down to the river”.

Cllr Ruddle said he saw gardai there and the people in question who were gathered “had total disregard for them”.

“I saw the guards trying to break them up. They were doing their best and they literally had to give up”

Cllr Scanlan said the gardai will be accused of not social distancing.

Cllr Liam Galvin said “we are seeing the same problems every year with people dumping rubbish.

“You pick up the Limerick Leader today and you’ll read about donkeys found dumped inside in a river.”

Cllr Galvin said you could travel many roads and find “fridge freezers, televisions, microwaves, you name it.” He said he was travelling a stretch of road two months ago when he came on five mattresses thrown out on different locations along the road.

Cllr Galvin said: “I think it’s about time that national legislation be changed and if it means increasing our local property tax, let’s have it. I do think the property tax should be paid and a bin service included in it because the current system at the moment is just farcical.

“The system that’s there is not working,” he said of people who are claiming to use relatives' bins. He said things have been collected into sheds and gardens over the last three months and are being dumped on the roadside with the local authority being left to clean up the mess.

“Maybe at our environment SPC we could draft up something - can we include refuse collection in the property tax? The system at the moment is not working.”

Gordon Daly, director of community development said he shared the councillors concerns in relation to dumping adding that it is “a national trend, not just unique to Limerick. This issue has been raised at other districts as well”.