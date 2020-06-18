Over 1,000 calls to Limerick addiction facility in past month

THE LEVEL of demand for support from a County Limerick addiction treatment centre has 'gone off the scale’ during Covid-19, according to an addiction therapist at the facility.

Michael Guerin who works in Cuan Mhuire in Bruree said

And, he says, there seems to be “an upswing” in the use of anti-anxiety medication with people reporting that drug dealers “are no longer selling cocaine, that they are now selling valium” as people struggle with their emotional wellbeing during the lockdown.

“We would like to confirm that we are currently trying to cope with an unprecedented demand for our services which has resulted in our addiction treatment centre at Cuan Mhuire Bruree receiving in excess of 1,000 enquiries in the past month.

“First of all, there is stress and strain associated with Covid-19, then there is loneliness, isolation, financial pressure. It’s not quantifiable but there is very good evidence to suggest that Covid-19 with heavy drinkers, in some cases, has pushed them over the line into active alcoholism,” Mr Guerin told the Leader this week.

The market for recreational cocaine that was associated with clubbing and pubbing, he says, has diminished as a result of the lockdown resulting in the dealers branching out into prescription drugs to substitute their income.

“Because the pubs and clubs closed, all these recreational users probably either stopped or at least cut back which meant that we had this huge cocaine trade which all of a sudden diminished. There is evidence and we are hearing anecdotally from users that there are far more things like valium and xanax on the street now because there is a huge distribution network for the cocaine that wasn't shifting”.

The other noticeable trend emerging from the lockdown in terms of addictive behaviour he says is the increase in gambling addiction.

“Apparently there has been an upsurge in online gambling by 100%,” said Mr Guerin who has been an addiction therapist at Cuan Mhuire in Bruree for the past 13 years.