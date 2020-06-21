Fashion picks that tick all the right boxes - Celia Holman Lee

AS we move out from our homes into a brand new way of shopping I would ask everyone to support our fashion shops and stores in the city.

When out and about over the past week I spotted dresses with pretty necklines and wonderful sleeve detail. There is an array of gorgeous summer dresses that skim the body in beautiful floral print with terrific lightweight natural fabrics. The maxi and the mini are aplenty in the local boutiques and shops.

The fashion picks this week tick all the boxes when it comes to purchasing something special that will get you through the season. The price point is excellent, the fashion detail is so on trend and all available from Be Fabulous on Catherine Street in Limerick city.

Now more than ever we need to embrace and enjoy colour in our lives as an expression of our new found freedom.

We all have learned lessons in the lockdown particularly how important it is to support our local shops and stores.