All Stars steal the show at 'Cruinniú na nÓg'

Ireland is the first, and only, country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for children and young people under 18. Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people.

The inaugural Cruinniú na nÓg took place on June 23, 2018 with over 500 events taking place in cities, towns and villages across the country. The second outing on June 15, 2019 proved to be even more successful with over 750 free creative events taking place nationwide. In partnership with the 31 Local Authorities and supported by RTÉ, thousands of parents, families and young people took part in a wide range of fun, free, creative activities; from graffiti art workshops to stop-motion animation, robot-making to shield-making workshops!

Saturday June 13 marked Ireland's national day of creativity for children and young people in 2020. This year the event was a virtual celebration with everything going online. Young people had a fantastic selection of free events open to them, from making your own video game, to having a chéilí in your kitchen. The standout Cruinniú na nÓg 2020 event for me, was an incredible live streamed performance by the “South West All Stars’ hip hop group.

Celebrating hip-hop in the South West our finest hip-hop artists took to the stage. Limerick was well represented with some of our newest talents blasting onto the national music scene this year. Spin South West’s God knows Jones was the brain behind the event and also hosted and performed on the night.

Check out their incredible performance on YouTube – recorded in the Commercial bar on Catherine Street. Just search “South West All Stars Special Set’. Also, I have included links to artist’s social channels below- give them a follow online and support our homegrown talent.

Godknows : www.facebook.com/ OfficialGodKnows/> from Shannon @officialgodknows

Krome from Shannon @__Krome__

Strange from Caherdavin @strange.boy.theweirdo

DaVinci from Tipperary @gavindavinci.com

DeniseChaila from Ardnacrusha @denisechaila

Hazey from Limerick City @is_mise_hazey

MuRli from Limerick City @murlibo

Dj Replay from Limerick City @murray_dj.replay