Limerick's Jack O’Connor looking to follow in JFK's footsteps

A YOUNG man from west Limerick is attempting to follow in the footsteps of former US president John F Kennedy.

Jack O’Connor, 21, a current UL undergraduate from Kilcolman in west Limerick, has been shortlisted for the Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World (TOYP) Award by Junior Chamber International - won in the past by former president Kenndy.

Jack is one of two Irish people shortlisted, with the winners travelling to the JCI World Congress in Japan to accept their award. Having attended Desmond College, Jack is the current United Nations Youth Delegate for Ireland, and the founder of social enterprise start-up Moyo Nua; which has won international business awards, and featured on Forbes magazine.

The final round of the TOYP Award includes an online vote section, and Jack needs your vote to help him secure his place in the Top Ten. Voting closes on Monday, June 22, and if you want to support Jack you simply go to https://toyp.jci.cc, click on his tile, and click the ‘like’ button under his name.

“It’s an immense honour to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award - words can’t fully describe how great it is! As always, I cannot thank everybody enough for the endless support shown, especially over the past year.”

The JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World (JCI TOYP) program honours ten outstanding young people under the age of 40 each year. These individuals exemplify the spirit of the JCI Mission and provide extraordinary service to their communities. Whether through service, innovation, determination or revolutionary thinking, these young active citizens create positive impacts on a local and global level. These ten young active citizens will be honoured during the 2020 JCI World Congress. Narrowing the 2020 JCI TOYP top twenty finalists to the final ten honorees will be done not only by the final judging panel, comprised of representatives of select partner organizations and the JCI President, but also by a public popular online vote.