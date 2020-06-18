Fine for Limerick man 'abusive' to Gardaí after falling asleep in smoking area of pub

A MAN who became aggressive and abusive towards gardai after he was awoken having fallen asleep on the bench in the smoking area of a pub was fined for public order offences.

Inspector Andrew Lacey told Newcastle West Court, sitting in Limerick city, the incident occurred when gardai attended the Central Bar in the town at around 6pm on December 7, last.

He said Jason Ahern, 34, of Stoney Nook, Ballyann, Askeaton was intoxicated and that he became annoyed and irate when he was woken.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell told Judge Mary Larkin his client, who has 32 previous convictions, has apologised and that he has not come to the attention of gardai since.

A €200 fine was imposed by the judge.